Indiana hosts Incarnate Word after Staveskie’s 29-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Indiana…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Indiana after Tahj Staveskie scored 29 points in Incarnate Word’s 109-70 victory over the Southwestern Christian Eagles.

Indiana finished 19-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word went 10-12 in Southland action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 6.9 steals, 3.7 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.