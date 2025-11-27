Indiana Hoosiers take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Gonzaga at…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Gonzaga at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Indiana scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga is sixth in the WCC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Whittaker averaging 6.7.

Indiana scores 73.2 points, 6.2 more per game than the 67.0 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 35.6% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shay Ciezki is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Whittaker is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.0 points.

