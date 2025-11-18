Indiana faces Butler after Beaumont’s 23-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (2-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Butler after Lenee…

Butler Bulldogs (2-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Butler after Lenee Beaumont scored 23 points in Indiana’s 76-72 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

Indiana finished 20-13 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.

Butler finished 16-18 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 62.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.