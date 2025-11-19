Incarnate Word plays Southern Indiana in Daytona Beach, Florida

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on Southern Indiana in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Incarnate Word went 19-17 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Southern Indiana went 10-20 overall with a 5-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Screaming Eagles averaged 6.7 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

