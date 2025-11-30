Incarnate Word hosts Garcia and McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (6-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Incarnate Word…

McNeese Cowboys (6-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Incarnate Word after Jovohn Garcia scored 26 points in McNeese’s 72-62 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks third in the Southland with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 5.9.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in road games. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Jacolb Cole averaging 5.6.

Incarnate Word scores 88.9 points, 22.6 more per game than the 66.3 McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 42.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the Cardinals. Harrison Reede is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers.

Larry Johnson is averaging 18.6 points for the Cowboys. Garcia is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 steals.

