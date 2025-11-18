Incarnate Word faces UTSA following Elliott’s 28-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts UTSA…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts UTSA after Jorja Elliott scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 86-72 victory against the Saint Thomas (TX) Celts.

Incarnate Word went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Cardinals averaged 10.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 15.8 turnovers per game last season.

UTSA finished 17-2 in AAC play and 11-4 on the road last season. The Roadrunners averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 14.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

