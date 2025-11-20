Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles meet

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays Southern Indiana in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Incarnate Word went 19-17 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals shot 46.8% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

Southern Indiana went 10-20 overall with a 5-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Screaming Eagles shot 42.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.