Imari Berry scores 14 as No. 23 Louisville women roll past Bellarmine 100-37 at Louisville MTE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Imari Berry scored 14 points and No. 23 Louisville thumped Bellarmine 100-37 on Sunday at the Louisville MTE.

Berry came off the bench to make 5 of 7 shots with two 3-pointers for the Cardinals (7-2). She added five rebounds and four assists.

Tajianna Roberts had 12 points in 15 minutes for Louisville. Reagan Bender scored all five of her points in a 15-2 run to begin the game and was the only starter to play more than 18 minutes. Reyna Scott had 13 points and fellow reserve Rebekah Graves scored 10. Anaya Hardy had a game-high 10 rebounds to go with six points and two blocks off the bench.

Rachel Shropshire made 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and scored 10 to pace the Knights (2-7).

Roberts and Mackenly Randolph both had seven points by the end of the first quarter and the Cardinals led 30-6. Louisville made 12 of 21 shots in the first 10 minutes, while the Knights made 2 of 19.

Bellarmine missed all eight of its 3-pointers and 15 of 17 shots overall in the second quarter and trailed 58-13 at halftime. The Knights made 9 of 27 in the second half and finished shooting 20.6% overall and 4 for 27 from 3-point range (14.8%).

Louisville grabbed 28 more rebounds (58-30), had a 26-6 advantage in assists, and saw its bench outscore Bellarmine’s 68-14.

The Cardinals set a school record for largest margin of victory when they beat Bellarmine 111-33 two years ago.

Up next

The Cardinals travel to play No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Bellarmine, which has lost four in a row, visits Illinois on Tuesday

