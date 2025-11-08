Imanuel Zorgvol scores 18 off bench, leads Youngstown State over Grand Canyon 90-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Imanuel Zorgvol scored 18 points off of the bench to help Youngstown State to a 90-81 victory…

PHOENIX (AP) — Imanuel Zorgvol scored 18 points off of the bench to help Youngstown State to a 90-81 victory over Grand Canyon on Friday night.

Zorgvol added four blocks for the Penguins (1-1). Cris Carroll scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range), adding six rebounds and three steals. Tae Blackshear hit all seven of his free throws and also scored 14.

Nana Owusu-Anane led the Antelopes (1-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Henley added 19 points and. Brian Moore Jr. scored 16.

Youngstown State led Grand Canyon at the half, 38-37, with Zorgvol (seven points) its high scorer before the break. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied three times before Youngstown State secured the victory. Zorgvol put up 11 second-half points to help seal the win.

