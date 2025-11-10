Imanuel Zorgvol scores 18, leads Youngstown State past Penn State-Shenango 115-53

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Imanuel Zorgvol scored 18 points to help Youngstown State defeat Penn State-Shenango 115-53 on Monday night.…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Imanuel Zorgvol scored 18 points to help Youngstown State defeat Penn State-Shenango 115-53 on Monday night.

Zorgvol also had six rebounds for the Penguins (2-1). Cam Polak went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Jaiden Haynes shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding four steals.

The Nittany Lions were led by Cameron Brown with 16 points. Garrett Hamrick added 13 points and D’Montez Owens totaled nine points and nine assists.

