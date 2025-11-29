Illinois takes on Le Moyne, seeks 4th straight win

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois will attempt…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Le Moyne.

The Fighting Illini have gone 4-0 in home games. Illinois has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins have gone 1-4 away from home. Le Moyne is 0-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Illinois’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 55.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 60.7 Illinois gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is scoring 20.2 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Fighting Illini. Gretchen Dolan is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8%.

Peyton Dincher is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 8.2 points. Eli Clark is averaging 11 points and 3.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

