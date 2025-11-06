Illinois State visits Ohio after Hadaway’s 28-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds at Ohio Bobcats Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -1.5; over/under is 158.5…

Illinois State Redbirds at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Illinois State after Aidan Hadaway scored 28 points in Ohio’s 89-85 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Ohio finished 16-16 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats shot 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

Illinois State finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

