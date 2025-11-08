Illinois State visits Illinois after Washington’s 21-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes…

Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Illinois after Doneelah Washington scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 87-76 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

Illinois finished 22-10 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 7.2 bench points last season.

Illinois State finished 24-13 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

