Illinois State takes on Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (4-3)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 10 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State squares off against Wake Forest at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Redbirds are 4-3 in non-conference play. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 6.0.

The Demon Deacons have an 8-0 record in non-conference games. Wake Forest averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game.

Illinois State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Martin is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Redbirds. Bella Finnegan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Mary Carter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Grace Oliver is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

