Illinois State Redbirds and the East Carolina Pirates meet in Carolina, Puerto Rico

East Carolina Pirates (2-4) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 10 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State…

East Carolina Pirates (2-4) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (4-2)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 10 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on East Carolina in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Redbirds are 4-2 in non-conference play. Illinois State is second in the MVC scoring 77.5 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Pirates are 2-4 in non-conference play. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

Illinois State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.7% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Martin is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Redbirds. Doneelah Washington is averaging 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.8%.

Kennedy Fauntleroy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.