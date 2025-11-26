Illinois State Redbirds and the Charlotte 49ers meet in Orlando, Florida

Charlotte 49ers (3-3) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Illinois State…

Charlotte 49ers (3-3) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Illinois State meet at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Redbirds have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC scoring 80.0 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The 49ers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Charlotte averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Illinois State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 7.5 more points per game (73.2) than Illinois State gives up (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 13.2 points. Ty’Reek Coleman is shooting 58.0% and averaging 14.5 points.

Ben Bradford is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 13.2 points.

