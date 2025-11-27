Illinois State plays Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (3-3) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -5.5; over/under…

Charlotte 49ers (3-3) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Illinois State play at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Redbirds have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Illinois State scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The 49ers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Charlotte scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Illinois State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty’Reek Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 13.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.3%.

Ben Bradford is averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

