Illinois State faces Furman

Furman Paladins (4-3) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (5-2)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Furman at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Redbirds have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Illinois State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Paladins have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Furman is the SoCon leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Charles Johnston averaging 10.4.

Illinois State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty’Reek Coleman is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Alex Wilkins is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

