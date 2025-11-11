Illinois State faces Chicago State following Thomas’ 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts…

Chicago State Cougars (1-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Chicago State after Nevaeh Thomas scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 75-65 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Illinois State finished 24-13 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Redbirds averaged 5.2 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

Chicago State went 7-26 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Cougars shot 36.1% from the field and 25.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.