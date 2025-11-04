Illinois opens season at home against Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri State for the season opener.

Illinois went 22-10 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.7 last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 4-16 in OVC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

