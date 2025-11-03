Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri State to tip off season

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Southeast Missouri State for the season opener.

Illinois finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

Southeast Missouri State went 6-23 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 61.5 points per game while shooting 36.9% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

