Ilic’s 18 points help Sam Houston knock off Wyoming 78-70

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Veljko Ilic scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half in Sam Houston’s 78-70 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Ilic shot 5 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Bearkats (2-2), who shot 29 of 33 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Manning scored 15 points and Damon Nicholas Jr. finished with 11 points.

Leland Walker finished with 24 points, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (4-1). Wyoming also got 11 points from Nasir Meyer. Abou Magassa had 10 points and six rebounds.

Sam Houston took the lead with 10:42 left in the first half and did not trail again. Manning scored 13 points in the first half to help put the Bearkats ahead 37-32 at the break.

