Idaho wins 94-49 over Whitman

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen had 19 points in Idaho’s 94-49 win over NCAA III-level Whitman on Friday.

Rasmussen shot 8 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Vandals (2-0). Kolton Mitchell added 17 points while going 4 of 7 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Brickner had 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jacob Fotu led the way for the Blues with 16 points and two steals. Djordje Lazarevic added 12 points and two steals for Whitman. Bernard Dzesi also had 10 points and two steals.

