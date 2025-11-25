Idaho Vandals face the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (3-2) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge and Idaho…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (3-2)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge and Idaho play at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Vandals have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Brody Rowbury paces the Vandals with 6.6 boards.

The Matadors are 3-2 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge is second in the Big West with 40.2 rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 10.0.

Idaho averages 83.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 80.8 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Rasmussen is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 30.9%.

Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 18 points. O’Garro is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds.

