Idaho State visits Grand Canyon following Jordan’s 26-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-1) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Grand…

Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-1)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Grand Canyon after Tasia Jordan scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 99-47 win against the Westminster (UT) Griffins.

Grand Canyon finished 32-3 overall last season while going 19-0 at home. The Antelopes averaged 12.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Bengals averaged 61.9 points per game while shooting 40.4% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.