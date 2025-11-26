Idaho State squares off against Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) vs. Idaho State Bengals (3-3) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -3;…

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) vs. Idaho State Bengals (3-3)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston and Idaho State play at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Bengals are 3-3 in non-conference play. Idaho State scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Bearkats have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Idaho State scores 71.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 73.2 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Van De Griend is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Veljko Ilic is shooting 65.6% and averaging 10.8 points for the Bearkats. Isaiah Manning is averaging 10.6 points.

