Idaho State plays CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-3) vs. Idaho State Bengals (3-4)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State squares off against CSU Northridge at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Bengals are 3-4 in non-conference play. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 29.6 rebounds. Caleb Van De Griend leads the Bengals with 7.3 boards.

The Matadors are 3-3 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Idaho State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). CSU Northridge scores 8.6 more points per game (79.2) than Idaho State allows to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Van De Griend is shooting 58.2% and averaging 15.6 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Josh O’Garro is averaging 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds.

