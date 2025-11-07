Idaho State edges San Diego 71-68 behind 18 points from Connor Hollenbeck

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck’s 18 points helped Idaho State defeat San Diego 71-68 on Friday night. Hollenbeck added…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck’s 18 points helped Idaho State defeat San Diego 71-68 on Friday night.

Hollenbeck added seven rebounds for the Bengals (2-0). Gus Etchison shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Caleb Van De Griend had 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Toreros (1-1) were led by Juan Sebastian Gorosito, who recorded 15 points and five assists. Adrian McIntyre and Toneari Lane both scored 11.

Hollenbeck scored 14 points for Idaho State, which led 34-25 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.