Idaho State beats Park University Gilbert 81-71

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck’s 18 points and 10 rebounds helped Idaho State defeat Park University Gilbert 81-71 on Tuesday night.

Quin Patterson made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Bengals. Caleb Van De Griend added 16 points.

Tanner Pate and Mahlik Lindsey each had 17 points and five assists for Park.

