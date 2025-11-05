Live Radio
Idaho State beats Park University Gilbert 81-71

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 12:59 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck’s 18 points and 10 rebounds helped Idaho State defeat Park University Gilbert 81-71 on Tuesday night.

Quin Patterson made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Bengals. Caleb Van De Griend added 16 points.

Tanner Pate and Mahlik Lindsey each had 17 points and five assists for Park.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

