Idaho puts home win streak on the line against CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-2) at Idaho Vandals (4-1)

Moscow; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts CSU Northridge trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Vandals have gone 3-0 at home. Idaho is second in the Big Sky scoring 84.4 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

CSU Northridge went 2-18 in Big West action and 2-13 on the road last season. The Matadors gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

