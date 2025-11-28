Idaho plays Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (4-2) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -1.5; over/under…

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (4-2)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho squares off against Sam Houston at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Vandals are 4-2 in non-conference play. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 2.5.

The Bearkats are 4-2 in non-conference play. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

Idaho averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolton Mitchell is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Jackson Rasmussen is shooting 58.6% and averaging 16.2 points.

Kashie Natt is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bearkats. Justin Begg is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

