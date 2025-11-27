Idaho plays Colgate

Colgate Raiders (4-1) vs. Idaho Vandals (5-1) Irvine, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Colgate in Irvine,…

Colgate Raiders (4-1) vs. Idaho Vandals (5-1)

Irvine, California; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces Colgate in Irvine, California.

The Vandals have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Idaho is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 4-1 in non-conference play. Colgate is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

Idaho averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Hope Hassmann is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.7 points.

Ella Meabon is averaging 16.4 points for the Raiders. Tatiana Matthews is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

