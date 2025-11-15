Hupstead leads Texas Southern against Texas State after 25-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Texas State Bobcats (2-2) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Texas State Bobcats (2-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Texas State after Troy Hupstead scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 93-90 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

Texas State finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Bobcats averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Texas Southern finished 15-17 overall last season while going 6-12 on the road. The Tigers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

