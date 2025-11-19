Hunter leads Houston against UT Rio Grande Valley after 20-point game

Houston Cougars (2-2) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-1) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits…

Houston Cougars (2-2) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-1)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Kyndall Hunter scored 20 points in Houston’s 82-78 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Vaqueros averaged 60.8 points per game last season, 11.1 on free throws and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

Houston finished 5-25 overall with a 0-12 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

