Hunt scores 18, East Texas A&M knocks off Fairleigh Dickinson 70-65

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Gianni Hunt scored 18 points as East Texas A&M beat Fairleigh Dickinson 70-65 on Monday.

Hunt added eight rebounds and six assists for the Lions (3-3). Vinny Sigona shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Ronnie Harrison Jr. shot 4 for 12 to finish with nine points.

Joey Niesman led the way for the Knights (1-5) with 17 points, six assists and two steals. Cyril Martynov added 15 points and eight rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Eric Parnell had 10 points and six rebounds.

