Hunger scores 15 as George Washington knocks off Maine 67-47

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Hunger scored 15 points off of the bench to lead George Washington over Maine 67-47 on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Hunger added seven rebounds and three assists for the Revolutionaries. Christian Jones scored 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Tyrone Marshall added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

TJ Biel led the Black Bears with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ace Flagg added 10 points and four steals.

George Washington entered halftime up 29-25. Hunger paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. George Washington took the lead and held it on Dinkins’ 3-pointer with 15:12 remaining in the game.

