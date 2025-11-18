Hull leads Abilene Christian against North Texas after 22-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at North Texas Mean Green (3-0) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-1) at North Texas Mean Green (3-0)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits North Texas after Payton Hull scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 77-76 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

North Texas went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 25-9 overall. The Mean Green averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 12.3 from 3-point range.

Abilene Christian finished 22-13 overall a season ago while going 10-6 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

