Hugley, Guinyard have 25 each to lead Duquesne 92-80 past Sacred Heart

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley IV and Tarence Guinyard each scored 25 points to lead Duquesne 92-80 past Sacred Heart on Friday.

Hugley added eight rebounds and four assists for the Dukes (2-0) while shooting 9 of 17 from the floor and a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Guinyard’s 25 points came on 5-of-10 shooting with 13 of 15 makes at the free-throw line. He also had seven assists and three steals. Jimmie Williams (13 points) and Maximus Edwards were the only other Dukes in double figures.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (1-1). Dashon Gittens added 16 points and two blocks. Anquan Hill also put up 13 points.

Duquesne took the lead with 42 seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again.

Guinyard led with 15 points in the first half to put them up 45-42 at the break. Duquesne pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 14 points.

