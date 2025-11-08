Hughes leads CSU Northridge against North Dakota after 21-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-2) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-2)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits North Dakota after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 86-57 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

North Dakota finished 8-6 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Fightin’ Hawks shot 43.4% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Northridge finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Matadors shot 46.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

