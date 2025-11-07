Hughes leads Boston University against Northwestern after 21-point game

Boston University Terriers (1-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under…

Boston University Terriers (1-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Northwestern after Sam Hughes scored 21 points in Boston University’s 76-75 overtime win over the Northeastern Huskies.

Northwestern finished 17-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats shot 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Boston University went 16-16 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shot 45.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

