Hughes’ 21 help Boston University defeat Northeastern 76-75 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Sam Hughes’ 21 points helped Boston University defeat Northeastern 76-75 in overtime on Monday.

Hughes had five rebounds for the Terriers, and hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Ben Defty added 20 points while going 8 of 9 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line along with eight rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Ethan Okwuosa went 3 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

LA Pratt led the way for the Huskies with 26 points, four assists and three steals. Youri Fritz added 15 points, and William Kermoury put up 14 points and six rebounds.

