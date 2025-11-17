Huff scores 22, Fogle has 19 as No. 13 Gonzaga beats Southern Utah 122-50

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Davis Fogle had a career-high 19 points…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Davis Fogle had a career-high 19 points as No. 13 Gonzaga beat Southern Utah 122-50 on Monday night.

Mario Saint-Supery added 16 points, seven assists and six steals in his first career start for the Bulldogs (5-0), who secured the second-largest scoring output and margin of victory in program history. Graham Ike and Adam Miller had 13 points apiece for Gonzaga.

Elijah Duval scored 10 points to lead Southern Utah (1-4) as it fell to its worst start under third-year coach Rob Jeter. The Thunderbirds struggled offensively all night, finishing with more turnovers (23) than made field goals (18).

Gonzaga jumped out to a 17-2 lead behind smothering defense and transition scoring. One early sequence began with Ike blocking a layup attempt from Zach Bell, nearly pinning the ball against the backboard. It ended with Adam Miller hoisting a lob to Tyon Grant-Foster for a two-handed finish.

On another wild fastbreak run, Mario Saint-Supery intercepted a pass in the backcourt and threw a lob to Grant-Foster, who missed the dunk, but Miller cleaned it up with a tip-in to make it 36-14.

As the half was winding down, Saint-Supery poked the ball away from Duval for his fifth steal. It set up a layup from Grant-Foster on the other end as Gonzaga went into halftime with a 59–27 lead.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds struggled to handle Gonzaga’s ball pressure, finishing the half with 14 turnovers and 10 made field goals.

Miller scored Gonzaga’s first bucket of the second half on a transition 3 from the top of the key, and the Bulldogs kept rolling from there. Huff continued the surge by scoring 10 points in the next five minutes to push the lead to 79-37, one which Gonzaga never relinquished.

Up next

Southern Utah: At Washington State on Wednesday.

Gonzaga: Faces Alabama in Las Vegas on Monday.

