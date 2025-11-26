Hudson’s 20 points, 10 rebounds lead Presbyterian over Columbia International 93-50

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Khalon Hudson’s 20 points and 10 rebounds helped Presbyterian defeat Columbia International 93-50 on Wednesday. Hudson…

Hudson also contributed three steals for the Blue Hose (4-5). Iverson King, Jaylen Peterson and Jonah Pierce added 13 points apiece.

The Rams were led by KJ Anderson, who posted 13 points. Jackson Inman and Jeffrey Clark II each had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

