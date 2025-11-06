Hubbard’s 26 lead Abilene Christian past Omaha 73-71

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard scored 26 points, including two free throws in the closing seconds, to give Abilene…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard scored 26 points, including two free throws in the closing seconds, to give Abilene Christian a 73-71 victory against Omaha on Thursday.

Hubbard added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0). Yaniel Rivera scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Chilaydrien Newton had 10 points and shot 3 for 11.

Lance Waddles led the Mavericks (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Tony Osburn added 11 points and five assists for Omaha. Grant Stubblefield had 10 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

