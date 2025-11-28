Hubbard scores 25 in Abilene Christian’s 87-55 win over Jarvis Christian

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard’s 25 points and 10 rebounds helped Abilene Christian defeat Jarvis Christian 87-55 on Friday.…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard’s 25 points and 10 rebounds helped Abilene Christian defeat Jarvis Christian 87-55 on Friday.

Hubbard added five assists and three steals for the Wildcats (5-3). Zy Wright scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to go with three steals. Isaac Dye finished with 13 points.

Erin Wright scored 14 points and Noel Duplechain added 10 for Jarvis Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.