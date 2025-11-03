Hubbard scores 23 as Milwaukee takes down Hampton 90-86

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seth Hubbard’s 23 points helped Milwaukee defeat Hampton 90-86 on Monday. Hubbard added five rebounds for the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seth Hubbard’s 23 points helped Milwaukee defeat Hampton 90-86 on Monday.

Hubbard added five rebounds for the Panthers. Faizon Fields scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and added nine rebounds. Stevie Elam shot 5 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt finished with 25 points and five assists for the Pirates. Xzavier Long recorded a double-double, with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Daniel Johnson scored 15 points.

