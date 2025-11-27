Hubbard leads Mississippi State against SMU after 28-point performance

SMU Mustangs (7-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts SMU…

SMU Mustangs (7-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts SMU after Josh Hubbard scored 28 points in Mississippi State’s 81-78 overtime win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 38.5 rebounds. Achor Achor leads the Bulldogs with 6.8 boards.

The Mustangs play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. SMU averages 92.7 points and has outscored opponents by 19.7 points per game.

Mississippi State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 12.4 more points per game (92.7) than Mississippi State allows (80.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 24.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Jayden Epps is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.5 points.

Kevin Miller is shooting 49.4% and averaging 20.3 points for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 17.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.