Hubbard leads Milwaukee against Wofford after 23-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Wofford Terriers (0-1)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Wofford after Seth Hubbard scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 90-86 win over the Hampton Pirates.

Wofford went 19-16 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Terriers averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

Milwaukee finished 21-11 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers shot 46.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

