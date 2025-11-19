Howard visits Monmouth following Thomas’ 25-point game

Howard Bison (4-1) at Monmouth Hawks (1-2) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes…

Howard Bison (4-1) at Monmouth Hawks (1-2)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Monmouth after Zennia Thomas scored 25 points in Howard’s 69-66 loss to the VCU Rams.

Monmouth went 10-4 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Hawks averaged 11.6 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Bison are 3-1 in road games. Howard is second in the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Bynum Johnson averaging 5.0.

