Howard visits George Washington for non-conference showdown

Howard Bison (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-1) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Howard face…

Howard Bison (2-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-1)

Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Howard face off in non-conference action.

George Washington went 6-9 at home a season ago while going 13-18 overall. The Revolutionaries averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 27.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Howard went 22-12 overall with a 10-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bison allowed opponents to score 60.5 points per game and shot 36.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.